Hallan muerto a un obispo en una residencia en California: David O’Connell

I was very sad to learn of the passing of Bishop O’Connell. He was a longtime friend. I was fortunate to work with him during my time on the city council and again as Supervisor.

I join with Archbishop Gomez and the people of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in mourning his loss. https://t.co/vhl6sbbXNu pic.twitter.com/ZuMprnsw6W

— Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 19, 2023