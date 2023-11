Tiroteo en mercado de Texas: un niño muerto y cuatro heridos

10-year-old Francisco Vicente Duarte, who was called "Chente" by family and friends, was shot and killed at Cole's Flea Market in Pearland on Sunday. Police say he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout that left four injured. @AnayeliNews https://t.co/Af6bg7CZkF pic.twitter.com/5H8vVMjMF7

— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) November 14, 2023