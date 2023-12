Tiroteo en la Universidad Carolina de Praga deja varios muertos y heridos

BREAKING: More than 15 people have been killed in a shooting in Prague.

The shooter was believed to be a student at Charles University where the shooting took place, and his father was found dead earlier in the day – according to reports.

