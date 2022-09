Canadá: Buscan a dos hombres sospechosos de matar a puñaladas a diez personas

STARS Air Ambulance, Saskatoon, SK Helicopter

Approaching Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon on Sunday with a victim of the stabbing attacks in James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan. The stabbings have taken the lives of ten people and left at least 15 with injuries. Our sincerest condolences to the friends and families of all of those affected by this tragedy, as well as to all first responders who attended the 13 crime scenes.

Video credit: Dani Wawryk.

