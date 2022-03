¿Exigirán cuarta dosis de la vacuna COVID?: Comisionado de Salud de NY habló de esto

A few messages for my fellow New Yorkers:

✅Getting vaccinated and boosted is the most important way to protect yourself from COVID-19.

✅COVID-19 is still a risk, even if it’s a more manageable one.

✅Pay attention to all of the ways the pandemic has affected our mental health. pic.twitter.com/nY2gV0jGlK

— Commissioner Dave A. Chokshi, MD (@NYCHealthCommr) March 10, 2022