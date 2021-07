COVID-19: Casos de la variante ‘Delta’ se duplican en Texas

Texas has the highest COVID positivity rate and case count in the nation. Hospitalizations are up 75% since June. The Delta variant spreads very fast. It’s so important that everyone eligible gets vaccinated and we must use every tool in our tool box to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/gW8nR1i0Bx

— Juan Miguel Arredondo (He/Él) (@VoteJMA) July 16, 2021