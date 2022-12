Los casos de COVID en aumento después del Día de Acción de Gracias

They told us, "we can bring back masks when hospitals are full."

Yet:

– COVID hospitalizations are rising after Thanksgiving

– Flu hospitalizations are highest in 10 years

– Children's hospitals are overwhelmed by RSV

— Dr. Lucky Tran