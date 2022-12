Video captó momento en que policía de Florida colapsa por sobredosis de fentanilo

TAVARES, Florida – A Tavares Police officer is OK after being exposed to fentanyl and overdosing around midnight Tuesday.

Officer Courtney Bannick was exposed to the lethal drug during a traffic stop where she found various narcotics on a passenger in the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/ZLgGnQFi2V

