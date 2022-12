Corte Suprema de EEUU mantiene el Título 42 que permite deportar migrantes

1/ The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge by 19 red state AG's to the Biden administration’s efforts to stop use of Title 42 to deport asylum seekers. SCOTUS entered a stay that will keep the restrictive measure in place while the case is being briefed and argued. pic.twitter.com/RT8aVPWTmM

— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 28, 2022