Coronación Carlos III: ¿A qué hora coronan al Rey?

Why does the Archbishop of Canterbury crown the monarch?

As senior bishop of the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury has crowned most monarchs over the past 1,000 years.

— The Church of England (@churchofengland) May 5, 2023