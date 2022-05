Hombre de Arizona mató a balazos a su esposa mientras dormía: Christopher Hoopes

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Company Dancer, Colleen Hoopes. Colleen was an integral part of the Ballet Arizona family and will be missed deeply. She was passionate and dedicated to her artform and a bright light to us all. Our hearts go out to her loved ones.” pic.twitter.com/6LXn3ssoUE

— ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) May 24, 2022