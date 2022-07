Carro chocó contra una multitud en Daytona Beach: Hay varios heridos

BREAKING: Volusia Beach Safety says a child that was in water and struck by car that crashed thru a Daytona Beach Toll Booth is in stable condition. The driver of the car and 3 passengers were taken to the hospital but okay. It's believed the driver had a medical episode pic.twitter.com/0qzvMW5L4i

— Amanda Dukes (@AmandaDukesWESH) July 25, 2022