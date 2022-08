NYC: Restaurant de comida mexicana Chipotle pagará 20 millones por violar leyes

Nearly 13,000 Chipotle workers in NYC will be getting paid $20 million by the company for violating our Fair Workweek and Paid Safe/Sick Leave Laws.

We will continue to fight to support both our restaurants and the hard-working people that cook, serve and deliver our food. pic.twitter.com/bcuYzakHwP

— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) August 9, 2022