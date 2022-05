Cheryl Bradshaw, la mujer que en 1978 evitó “por instinto” una cita con un asesino en serie

Serial killer Rodney Alcala often used his good looks and charm to lure his victims. But perhaps his most brazen move came in 1978 when he made a chilling appearance as a contestant on the hit show “The Dating Game,” and won. Watch #ABC2020 Friday at 9/8c. https://t.co/kpxpKNrvxr pic.twitter.com/M2Qme59UZU

— 20/20 (@ABC2020) January 7, 2021