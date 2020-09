Cheques de estímulo: McConell anuncia que negociadores están “muy, muy lejos”

View this post on Instagram

ICYMI 📺: I joined @foxnews to discuss Democrats’ decision to play hardball with vulnerable Americans who need help and hurt our nation’s chance to get on offense against the virus. ⠀ Americans need relief, and that means focusing on what’s directly related to COVID-19: Kids, jobs, healthcare, and legal protections for re-opening. ⠀ I applaud the President for taking action during this emergency to get help to Americans who are struggling.