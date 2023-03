Chase Allan: Joven fue asesinado por agentes de policía en Farmington

Was 2 buildings away when chase Allen was executed by Farmington police. That ambulance holding his body sat there for over 45 minutes and then drove away wo sirens or lights. This is and was very unsettling and hurts our community as well as the trust that we have in the police. pic.twitter.com/goZiSqaOix

— DLFP (@HAPPY_ENTRAILS) March 3, 2023