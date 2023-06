Al menos tres muertos y tres heridos dejó un tiroteo en residencia de Maryland

APD Update Shooting incident at 1000 block Paddington Place

June 12 2023 – Press Conference on shooting incident that occurred June 11 2023 on the 1000 block of Paddington Place.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Annapolis police detectives at 410-260-3439 or email Detective Deleonibus at lcdeleonibus@annapolis.gov

