Chad Doerman: Asesinó a a sus hijos de 3, 4 y 7 años en Ohio

#BREAKING UPDATE: Clermont Co. deputies say three boys – ages 7, 4, and 3 – died in a shooting today at a Laurel Lindale Rd home.

Chad Doerman is in custody now.

A 34-year-old woman was also shot in the hand but will live. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/8ur9O9VRmT

— Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) June 16, 2023