[FOTO] Se filtra la cara de famoso youtuber y las redes lo critican: ¿por qué?

This alleged corpse husband's face reveal just showed how fvcked up our world is.

You guys think Corpse is this mega-hot guy, then y'all start bullying him when he didn't meet your standards.

Wtf are these tweets… No wonder why he's scared to show his face. pic.twitter.com/ZIaUvcCLuU

