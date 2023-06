Cameron Robbins: Joven saltó de un bote y lo atacaron los tiburones

MISSING AMERICAN TEEN UPDATE: Royal Bahamas Defense Force (RBDF) Commodore Raymond King says the 18 year old American boy who jumped from a pleasure vessel last week Wednesday, entered waters “which are known to be shark infested,” but he asserted that he did not want the young boy’s family to lose hope as the RBDF continues to search for his remains.

The teen boy, Cameron Robbins, was on a graduation trip to The Bahamas, when he reportedly jumped off of that pleasure vessel.

