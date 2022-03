Policía busca a violador en Nueva York: Pateó y pisó en la cabeza a su víctima

🚨WANTED for an ATTEMPTED MURDER & ATTEMPTED RAPE: On 3/18/22 at 11:30, near W. 123 St between Lenox Ave & Adam Clayton Blvd, the suspect assaulted a 43-year-old woman before dragging & attempting to rape her between two parked cars. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vKT6Xrx71X

— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 20, 2022