Policía busca mujer que fue grabada ensangrentada pidiendo ayuda dentro de un camión

ALERT-NEED PUBLIC HELP

Police looking for white tractor cab in video.

At 2pm woman seen yelling for help, bleeding from cab on Rt 130 headed towards Ridge Rd.

Suspect – Older white male,bald,white beard.

Victim- white/Hispanic female,20s,long brown hair.

INFO CALL 732-329-4646 pic.twitter.com/7MJN775Jzd

— So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) August 3, 2022