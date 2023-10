Identifican al sospechoso de apuñalar al activista Ryan Carson en New York

The 18-year-old man suspected in the grisly random [this helps explain what is meant by "random" in crime reports] stabbing death of Ryan Carson, 32, in Bedford-Stuyvesant was taken into custody this morning.

The person of interest, identified as Brian Dowling, was nabbed when… pic.twitter.com/MZKBWSe74X

— Crime in NYC (@CrimeInNYC) October 5, 2023