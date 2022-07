Matan a puñaladas a una mujer embarazada en Georgia: Breanna Burgess

AT 11:00: Police in Lagrange have arrested and charged two people in the murder of a pregnant woman. 26 year-old Breanna Burgess, a single mother of three, was found stabbed to death early this morning. Tonight we’re hearing from her family next on @FOX5Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/v4uAFd0SIZ

— Joi Dukes Fox 5 (@JoiDukesTV) July 28, 2022