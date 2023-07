Blair Featherman: Mujer lanza insultos racistas contra mexicanos [VIDEO]

Its so sad when your racially profiled just because of your skin color. We recieved so much support from the last video posted. Lets keep comments appropriate so we can continue to spread awareness. Justice will be served when we recieve an apology. (Which we still havent) #lakewoodcolorado #racialprofiling #karensgoingwild #stopracism #blairfeatherman

♬ original sound – Jade Serie