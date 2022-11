California: Hispana pierde un ojo por defender a un joven en su trabajo – Video

A assistant manager of The Habit Burger Grill in #Antioch is speaking out after she was attacked by a man for trying to defend a special needs teen. Now, the 19-year-old says she's going to lose her right eye. Story here: https://t.co/WXQs7R4psI pic.twitter.com/IntyClZhl0

— ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) November 17, 2022