Auto que circulaba al momento de la muerte de los estudiantes de Idaho da nuevas pistas

Moscow Police Release Extended Bodycam from Night of Idaho Student Murders

The Moscow Police Department released an extended version of bodycam footage showing an officer dealing with an alcohol-related offense near the college home around the time four University of Idaho students were murdered on Nov. 13. Authorities said investigators have determined that the details associated with the bodycam footage are unrelated to the investigation.

