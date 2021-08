[AUDIO] Keith Thornton: la respuesta de un policía para intentar salvar a una compañera

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021

We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others.

Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4

