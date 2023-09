Falla mecánica en atracción deja a personas boca abajo en las alturas [VIDEO]

Terrifying moment at Canada's Wonderland as the Lumberjack Ride leaves passengers hanging upside down for 30+ minutes due to a malfunction.

2 riders reported chest pain, while 2 others experienced numbness in their legs. The ride, opened in 2018, is now closed for investigation. pic.twitter.com/tuGKn4ERnY

— BoreCure (@CureBore) September 25, 2023