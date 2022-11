Joven mató a balazos a sus padres y luego se suicidó: Ashton Desormeaux

Absolutely heartbreaking… @SudburyPolice confirmed Monday 17yo Ashton Desormeaux shot to death his parents, Brian, 46, and Janet, 43, before shooting himself in a tragic double #MurderSuicide that took place Oct. 30 in #Coniston. #GreaterSudbury #RIP https://t.co/9Zv9SNVefq

— Mary Katherine Keown 🌻🌳🌞 (@marykkeown) November 8, 2022