Matan a puñaladas a una mujer en Pensilvania​: Ashley Lockhart

Police say Ashley Lockhart – a mother of six little girls she called her '6 Charms' – was brutally stabbed to death by her fiance – Raymond Thompson. Lockhart had a protection order against him. She's the latest victim in a spike of violence against women @CBSPhilly at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/gAEHIBS33P

— Alicia Roberts (@ARobertsCBS) August 9, 2022