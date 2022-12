Asalto al Capitolio: El Congreso recomienda presentar cargos contra Donald Trump

A US House Committee has recommended Donald Trump face federal criminal charges for his role in the insurrection at the Capitol.

It is the first time Congress has made the recommendation against a former President. @apiotrowski9 #9News

MORE: https://t.co/UAMhgOL6o2 pic.twitter.com/hQApWhgCKh

— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) December 20, 2022