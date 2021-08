Arrestan 17 presuntos agresores sexuales de niños: tres eran trabajadores en Disney

Savannah and Jonathan McGrew, wanted to engage into engage in a threesome with a 13-year-old girl and roleplay as step parents and stepdaughter or in a shoplifting situation.

Both worked as custodians at Walt Disney Hollywood Studios. https://t.co/N6RLjKWCfL pic.twitter.com/uhMNfR4d8C

— An Open Secret (@AnOpenSecret) August 4, 2021