El árbol de Navidad viral de Home Depot está de moda [VIDEO]

VIRAL HOME DEPOT CHRISTMAS TREE ALTERNATIVE that is half the price and more realistic (in my opinion)✨🎄 This Christmas tree comes pre-lit with 1,500 soft white LED lights AND the twinkle lights are already on it! The branches look very natural too! We had to fluff them a bit, but it only took a few minutes 😍 Overall, we LOVE this tree and the proce of it! I’m debating even adding any ornaments.. what do you think?! #homedepot #christmastree #homedepottree #xmastree #viralchristmastree #homedepotchristmastree #sparklingchristmas

♬ Ariana Grande Last Christmas Showmusik Dance Remix – Showmusik