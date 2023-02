Joven con discapacidad fue asesinado por la policía de California: Anthony Lowe

Police in California's Huntington Park say they were fearful for their lives, killing Anthony Lowe Jr with 8 bullets.

Lowe was a double amputee fleeing away from them, without his wheelchair.

He lost both his legs after a previous attack by Texas cops.

He was 36. A father of 2 pic.twitter.com/EjyvAWJrWA

