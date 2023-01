Joven nicaragüense fue decapitada por su esposo en Estados Unidos

This is a photo of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz. She was found decapitated Wednesday. Her husband, Jared James Dicus, is charged with her murder. Diaz's friends say she was working two jobs to try and pay for her mother's cancer treatment. https://t.co/wtNuozj0aq pic.twitter.com/39kdgmNyJ9

— KYTX CBS19 (@kytxcbs19) January 13, 2023