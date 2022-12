Hombre mató a cuatro miembros de su familia y luego se suicidó: Andrei Kisliak

Authorities have ID’d the 5 people who died in what sources say is a murder-suicide as Andrei Kisliak, 39, Vera Kisliak, 36, Lilia Kisliak, 67, Vivian Kisliak, 6, Amilia Klisiak, 4. Autopsies have been completed on four people so far, the Lake Co Coroner confirms. pic.twitter.com/dRi7W006dk

— Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) December 1, 2022