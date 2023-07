Niña con autismo desaparecida en 2019 apareció sana y salva

BREAKING NEWS: Alicia Navarro, who was 14 when she disappeared from Glendale, Arizona in 2019, has been FOUND SAFE! Investigators say she was found in a Montana town close to the US-Canadian border. Thank you for everyone who shared her poster, more details to come! pic.twitter.com/LrHZIKHIPk

— National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (@MissingKids) July 26, 2023