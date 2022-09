Aileen Cannon: Jueza decide que perito especial revise los documentos de Trump

Aileen Cannon, a 38-year old lawyer and member of the Federalist Society with no prior judicial experience, was hand-picked by Marco Rubio, further blessed by Rick Scott and then nominated by Trump. Can't imagine that was a factor when Trump went judge shopping. https://t.co/DAhQbYCl77 pic.twitter.com/nxfqmoJhAX

— Peter Vroom 📫🌊 (@PeterVroom1) August 28, 2022