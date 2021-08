África confirma la primera muerte por el virus de Marburgo

A case of #Marburg virus disease has been confirmed in the southern Gueckedou prefecture of #Guinea🇬🇳. This is the first time Marburg, a highly infectious disease that causes haemorrhagic fever, has been identified in the country, & in West #Africa. https://t.co/S0DtGKBTw4

— WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) August 9, 2021