Utah: Buscan a dos adolescentes que escaparon para vivir un romance

Katiana Peterson, 14 and Elijah Seeley, 13 are believed to be runaways. They may be in company with someone named “Victor”. Maybe in Payson, Salt Lake, Idaho, or en route to Mexico. If you see them, call 911 or the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at (801)794-3970. pic.twitter.com/9H0b4GYwEM

— Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) November 8, 2022