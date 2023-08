Hombre fue rescatado luego de que su avión se estrellara en el Golfo de México [VIDEO]

The Sheriff’s Office rescued a pilot approximately three miles off Sawyer Key on Sunday following a small plane crash in Lower Keys waters. There were no life-threatening injuries reported.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified at approximately 10:18 a.m.

Deputy Trevor Pike transported the pilot, there were no passengers, to waiting paramedics at Venture Out Resort on Cudjoe Key.

The pilot was identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando, Florida. The sunken aircraft was an Aero Commander 500.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also responded to the incident.

Federal aviation authorities will be investigating the crash.

Publicado por MCSO – Florida Keys en Lunes, 14 de agosto de 2023