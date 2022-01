¿Qué se puede hacer por Houston esta semana?

Roll Into Spring at The Rink at Discovery Green with weekly theme nights, live music and more!

March 6 – April 12, 2020

Tues & Thurs Nights – Skate to your favorite songs from past decades.

Friday Nights – A live DJ, a light show and roller skating make for fun Friday nights pic.twitter.com/RYcT7qnDlK

— Your Favorite Places In Houston (@YPHoustonTX) February 26, 2020