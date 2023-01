Decenas de personas mueren en un accidente de avión en Nepal [VIDEO]

A purported video clip shows one of the five Indian passengers onboard the Yeti Airlines aircraft, who apparently recorded his last moments before crashing into the gorge of the Seti river in Nepal.

The passenger, identified as Sonu Jaiswal, was broadcasting live from his Facebook account when the incident occurred.

Five Indians, among the 68 people, died after a 72-seater passenger aircraft operated by Yeti Airlines crashed into the gorge of the Seti river, seven kilometres ahead of its destination – Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, on Sunday.

The five Indians who were onboard the aircraft were identified as Abhishek Kushwaha, Anil Rajbhar, Vishal Sharma, Sonu Jaiswal and Sanjay Jaiswal. All of them are residents of Alawalpur Dhara Maa and Shiva villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district.

