Buscan hogar para 4,000 beagles rescatados de un criadero en Virginia

LCAS is proud to be a partner in the large Virginia initiative to find homes for beagles who are retiring from commercial breeding facilities as part of their #braveBeagleproject.

If you can sponsor a rescued beagle for $250 we will text you special insider pictures of your pup pic.twitter.com/sGr4xM9Bmc

— Friends of Loudoun County Animals (@FLCAS2018) March 16, 2022