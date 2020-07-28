Republicanos presentaron paquete de alivios “Ley de sanaciones”. ¿De cuánto serán los cheques?

Finalmente y luego de una semana de conversaciones, diálogos, reuniones e incluso especulaciones, tras regresar a sesionar en Washington, los líderes republicanos del Senado y la Administración Trump finalmente presentaron este lunes el paquete de alivios del Covid-19 que discutirán en la plenaria del Senado. El monto del paquete será de $3 billones de dólares.

Bajo el nombre de Ley de de Sanaciones, el presidente de la Camara Alta, Mitch McConell junto a funcionarios de su partido y del gobierno, anunciaron el proyecto que someterán a votación, que a muchos ha dejado con un sabor agridulce.

Así lo reveló Forbes, a través de su sitio online, donde se aseguró que la llamada Ley de Sanaciones, contempla ayudas de salud, asistencia económica a familias, protecciones a desempleados y negocios y ayuda a las escuelas.

Republicans have created a serious framework. The question is whether Democrats will come to the table in good faith. In March, when they did, we passed the CARES Act unanimously. In June, when they didn’t, police reform collapsed. It will take bipartisanship to make law. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) July 27, 2020

“Hemos producido un proyecto de ley personalizado y dirigido que abordará cada una de las tres distintas crisis que enfrenta nuestro país: hacer que los niños vuelvan a la escuela, hacer que los trabajadores vuelvan a trabajar y ganar la lucha de salud contra el virus. Niños, trabajos y atención médica”, comentó McConell, tras anunciar el paquete que guiará las discusiones.

“Los republicanos han creado un marco serio. La pregunta es si los demócratas vendrán a la mesa de buena fe. En marzo, cuando lo hicieron, aprobamos la Ley CARES por unanimidad. En junio, cuando no lo hicieron, la reforma policial colapsó. Se necesitará bipartidismo para hacer la ley”, advirtió el líder republicano, lanzándole pullas a los demócratas.

Mitch McConnell Discusses Senate Republicans' HEALS Act Stimulus Bill(July 27) Senate Republicans presented their $1 trillion plan to bolster the pandemic-ravaged U.S. economy in a series of bills that would trim extra unemployment benefits, send $1,200 payments to most Americans and shield businesses, schools and other organizations from lawsuits stemming from coronavirus infections. The $1 trillion package was pulled together after days of negotiations between Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump’s emissaries that didn’t completely settle differences within the GOP over the size and scope of additional federal spending in response to the pandemic. “We have one foot in the pandemic and one foot in the recovery,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday on the Senate floor, noting the rising death toll and a fragile economic recovery. “The American people need more help, they need it to be comprehensive, and they need it to be carefully tailored to this crossroads.” The bill introductions are just the first step toward negotiating a compromise plan with Democrats, who’ve offered their own $3.5 trillion stimulus plan. Congress has little time to act: supplemental unemployment insurance is expiring and other elements of the last stimulus legislation are beginning to dry up. Lawmakers are set to leave for an August break in two weeks and will be facing a timetable compressed by the looming November election when they return in September. Kicking off negotiations, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to meet in her office with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Monday evening. Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, said Congress is “chasing a moving target” with stimulus bills. “I fear Covid will cast a long shadow on the economy and the aid Congress is offering up is too little too late,” Swonk said. “The bankruptcies and failures that will mount could leave us a much smaller and fractured base from which to rebuild.” Continuing dissent among Republicans makes McConnell’s negotiating position more difficult. “There is significant resistance to yet another trillion dollars,” Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas told reporters. “As it stands now I think it’s likely that you’ll see a number of Republicans in opposition to this bill and expressing serious concerns.” There also was a split between the White House and Senate Republicans. Meadows had suggested that Congress pass a much smaller package of school and unemployment benefits and continue negotiating a larger plan through August. McConnell’s statement that the bill had to be comprehensive was a rejection of that position. Schumer called the GOP effort to put together a package a “slow-motion train wreck” that has delayed getting legislation through Congress. “They can’t even put one bill together, they are so divided,” he said. There are some areas of common ground between Democrats and Republicans. Both agree on sending another round of stimulus payments to individuals, though Democrats want to increase the amount paid to dependents and expand eligibility. The Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses is another measure that both parties support and is all but assured will be in the final bill. Republicans have agreed to extend supplemental unemployment benefits, but they propose cutting supplemental unemployment benefits to $200 weekly from $600 until states are able to create a system that would provide 70% of a laid-off worker’s previous pay up to a state-set cap, according to two people familiar with the plan. Schumer said tying the payments to actual wages will be “unworkable” for most state unemployment systems, which had trouble distributing the flat $600 payment that was part of the March stimulus bill. The GOP plan also includes money for virus testing and to help with distribution of an eventual vaccine, as well as aid for schools. Two of the biggest fights ahead are likely to be over two issues that are key for both sides: Democratic demands for aid to states and a GOP measure that provides protection against lawsuits stemming from coronavirus infections when businesses and schools reopen. Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2TwO8Gm QUICKTAKE ON SOCIAL: Follow QuickTake on Twitter: twitter.com/quicktake Like QuickTake on Facebook: facebook.com/quicktake Follow QuickTake on Instagram: instagram.com/quicktake Subscribe to our newsletter: https://bit.ly/2FJ0oQZ Email us at quicktakenews@gmail.com QuickTake by Bloomberg is a global news network delivering up-to-the-minute analysis on the biggest news, trends and ideas for a new generation of leaders. 2020-07-27T22:31:32Z

Dentro de los puntos positivos, que fueron bien recibidos por la mayoría de estadounidenses, está la propuesta de que haya un segundo cheque de alivio, por la misma cantidad que el primero: $1,200 dólares, tal y como lo reveló el secretario del Tesoro, Steven Mnuchin. Las reglas para aplicar son las mismas que el cheque que se aprobó en marzo, es decir que aquienes tengan ingresos hasta $75,000, recibirán el alivio completo, que se irá reduciendo porcentualmente para quienes ganen hasta $99,000 dólares. Quienes ganen más de eso, no tendrán el cheque.

McConnell, GOP Senators hold presser on HEALS ActLIVE: Senate to unveil GOP coronavirus relief package. Subscribe to Fox News! https://bit.ly/2vBUvAS Watch more Fox News Video: http://video.foxnews.com Watch Fox News Channel Live: http://www.foxnewsgo.com/ FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most-watched television news channel for 18 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. A 2017 Gallup/Knight Foundation survey also found that among Americans who could name an objective news source, FOX News was the top-cited outlet. Owned by FOX Corporation, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre. Watch full episodes of your favorite shows The Five: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-five/ Special Report with Bret Baier: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-special-report/ The Story with Martha Maccallum: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-story-with-martha-maccallum/ Tucker Carlson Tonight: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-tucker-carlson-tonight/ Hannity: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-hannity/ The Ingraham Angle: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-the-ingraham-angle/ Fox News @ Night: http://video.foxnews.com/playlist/longform-fox-news-night/ Follow Fox News on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FoxNews/ Follow Fox News on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/foxnews/om/ 2020-07-27T22:32:33Z

Las parejas que declaren conjuntamente sus impuestos, recibirán $2,400 y por cada dependiente se darán $500 extra, sin límite de edad.

Aunque hace varias semanas McConell hizo pensar que el segundo cheque sería solo para quienes ganarán menos de $40,000, los republicanos desecharon esa idea y mantuvieron las mismas medidas del primer alivio entregado.

La otra medida recibida con buenos ojos es el Programa de protección de nómina (PPP), con el que se extiende el plan de ayuda que acaba el 8 de agosto, que entregaría un segundo préstamos perdonable a compañías con 300 empleados o menos que hayan visto una reducción del 50% y más en sus ingresos debido a la pandemia. Para ello se habla de $190,000 millones de dólares y otros $100 millones adicionales para auxilios.

Asimismo, el senador Marco Rubio presentó una normativa para entregar préstamos adicionales a pequeños negocios con un plazo de pago de hasta 20 años y un interés de apenas el 1%.

El golpe bajo que tiene la nueva ley, es según trabajadores que dependen de los beneficios del seguro de desempleo, el fin de los $600 dólares extra que hasta ahora daba cada semana el gobierno federal y del que unos 30 millones de trabajadores que perdieron sus puestos han dependido para vivir.

Contribuyentes en EEUU afectados por el covid-19 recibirían un segundo cheque de ayuda económicaEl presidente Donald Trump dijo que sí habrá un segundo cheque de estímulo, y dijo que será generoso, pero la aprobación de los fondos depende del Congreso. Según un análisis de American Enterprise Institute, los beneficiados recibirían una suma de 2,170 dólares para cubrir sus gastos y deudas provocadas por la emergencia del coronavirus. Suscríbete: http://uni.vi/ZSubK Infórmate: http://uni.vi/4mSc8L Dale ‘Me Gusta’ en Facebook: http://uni.vi/ZStby Síguenos en Twitter: http://uni.vi/ZStfn e Instagram: http://uni.vi/ZSuld Cada día, la información que afecta e interesa a los hispanos en Estados Unidos con nuestros presentadores: Noticiero Univision 6:30pm Jorge Ramos e Ilia Calderón Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna Enrique Acevedo y Patricia Janiot Noticiero Univision Edición Digital Carolina Sarassa y Javier Olivares Noticiero Univision Fin de Semana Arantxa Loizaga y Félix de Bedout #NoticieroUnivision #COVID19 #AyudaEconomica 2020-06-25T00:55:28Z

El nuevo paquete de alivio acaba con los $600 y propone un beneficio de desempleo limitado al “70% de los salarios”, es decir que sería ahora de $200 semanales.

Otros puntos del paquete de alivios incluyen una protección a empresas, médicos y escuelas para no ser demandadas por situaciones relacionadas con la pandemia, excepto en casos de “negligencia grave” o “mala conducta intencional”.



Asimismo, una asignación de $105 mil millones para ayudar a las escuelas a reabrir en el otoño.

En cuanto a la ayuda para realización de pruebas del COVID-19, la Ley de Sanaciones también invierte $16 mil millones que los estados incrementen su capacidad de tests y $26 mil millones para desarrollar la vacuna contra el COVID-19.

El senador Tim Scott, mencionó además que se incluyó un 100% de deducibilidad de comidas de negocios, para ayudar a los restaurantes en crisis.