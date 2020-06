TOP 5: Videos virales del día – Junio 21, 2020

View this post on Instagram

Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. But almost a century later, even after Brown v. Board of Education of 1954, some schools continued to resist desegregation— so much that they wouldn’t show up to class if there was a black student. Enter 6-year-old Ruby Bridges, who in 1960, became a trailblazer. You might recognize her from the Norman Rockwell painting but you NEED to hear her story. Excellently reported by @katiecouric . 👏🏼 Thank you @rubybridgesofficial and Barbara Henry— you both inspire me! 🙌🏼