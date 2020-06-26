Scott Allie acusado de abuso sexual: ¿quién lo denunció?

Scott Allie, el ex editor en jefe de Dark Horse Comics, ha sido acusado de agresión sexual por una exeditora, Shawna Gore. Gore acudió a su cuenta de Twitter el 24 de junio para detallar el abuso que dijo presuntamente haber sufrido a manos de Allie durante muchos años, incluido un incidente en 1999. Gore dijo que el comportamiento de Allie duró años, a pesar de que ella rechazó sus avances.

Dark Horse Comics respondió a las acusaciones de Gore, diciendo que la apoyan y que ya no trabajarán con Allie en el futuro. Dark Horse Comics publicó la declaración en Twitter con el título: “Creemos en Shawna Gore”.

“Con vigencia inmediata, Dark Horse Comics no trabajará con Scott Allie ahora ni en el futuro. Pedimos disculpas a los fanáticos, creadores y empleados por todo el daño que Scott ha causado”, dijeron en su misiva.

Mike Mignola, escritor de Hellboy, también escribió en Twitter que cortaría los lazos con Allie, a raíz de la acusación de Gore. Allie y Mignola trabajaron juntos en Hellboy y B.P.R.D. durante años y estuvieron trabajando en un proyecto de Frankenstein hasta hoy, informó CBR.

We believe Shawna Gore. Effective immediately, Dark Horse Comics will not be working with Scott Allie now or in the future. We apologize to fans, creators and employees for all the damage and hurt Scott has caused. More: pic.twitter.com/kFWEqZUj6J — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) June 25, 2020

Allie aún no ha abordado públicamente las acusaciones de Gore. Gore publicó un extenso mensaje en Twitter detallando lo que sucedió entre ella y Allie, presuntamente.

“He tomado la decisión de mostrar mi propia experiencia de abuso en la industria del cómic. No soy culpable y la vergüenza que he sentido no es mía”, dijo. “Scott Allie me agredió, acosó y tomó represalias durante nuestro tiempo en Dark Horse”.

Gore publicó su historia en Twitter el 24 de junio, escribiendo el título: “He tomado la decisión de presentar mi propia experiencia de abuso en la industria del cómic”.

El mensaje de Gore dice que el abuso ocurrió durante 14 años. Ella comenzó describiendo un evento que presuntamente ocurrió en Chicago en 1999. Gore dijo que Allie la agredió sexualmente en el asiento trasero de una minivan después de una convención cuando él deslizó su mano por sus pantalones a pesar de que ella dijo que “luchó y le rogó que se detuviera”.

La mujer asegura que había sido publicista de Dark Horse Comics durante dos años en ese momento y ya le había dicho a su colega que no quería entablar una relación romántica con él. Gore también dijo que el comportamiento de Allie se convirtió en rutina y que “aprendió a vivir con eso”.

Gore menciona que Allie estuvo involucrado en un incidente en 2015 cuando dijo que “agredió borracha” a una de sus amigas en el Comic-con de San Diego. En ese momento, Gore dijo que Allie fue a rehabilitación y admitió “participar en conductas abusivas mientras estaba bebiendo”. Sin embargo, ella dice que quería hablar porque cree que Allie no ha abordado sus acciones cuando él no estaba bebiendo y “no ha hecho ningún trabajo” o “no ha pagado ninguna cuota”.

Dark Horse Comics abordó el incidente de 2015 en ese momento, según un artículo de CBR.

Dark Horse Comics, fundada en 1986 por Mike Richardson, es una casa editorial estadounidense de cómics y manga.

Según su sitio web, es la tercera editorial de cómics más grande del país. Los Dark Horse Comics notables incluyen Hellboy, Fight Club 2, Lady Killer y Harrow County. CBR informa que Allie comenzó a trabajar como editor a mediados de la década de 1990 en la antología Dark Horse Presents, con Bob Schreck.

Allie fue editor en jefe de 2012 a 2015, momento en el que se convirtió en editor ejecutivo senior. En 2017, Allie dejó el puesto de tiempo completo, pero continuó trabajando con Dark Horse Comics como escritor y editor independiente. Durante su tiempo en la compañía, trabajó en algunos de sus proyectos más importantes, incluidos Hellboy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer y Umbrella Academy.

