Grupo de música Country Lady Antebellum cambia de nombre por implicaciones racistas (+COMUNICADO)

We can’t speak to how it feels to be the target of racism in America, but we can see the pain, the suffering and the toll it continues to take. Our hope is that we all take the time to listen, educate ourselves, have difficult conversations and make changes through our own actions. As parents, it breaks our hearts knowing our children are living in a world where this level of hate exists, but we will raise them to lead with love, respect, compassion and a serving heart. We pray for peace and the wisdom to do just that.