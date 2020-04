Obama luce envejecido: ¿cuántos años tiene el expresidente de EE.UU?

View this post on Instagram

If there’s one thing we’ve learned as a country from moments of great crisis, it’s that the American spirit of looking out for one another can’t be restricted to our homes, or our workplaces, or our neighborhoods, or our houses of worship. It also has to be reflected in our national government. The kind of leadership that’s guided by knowledge and experience; honesty and humility; empathy and grace – that kind of leadership doesn’t just belong in our state capitols and mayors offices. It belongs in the White House. That’s why I’m so proud to endorse @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Choosing Joe to be my Vice President was one of the best decisions I ever made. He’s got the character and the experience to guide us through one of our darkest times and heal us through a long recovery. And I’ve got a lot more to say about why Joe should be President in the video. I hope you give it a watch. Then I hope you’ll join us at JoeBiden.com and make a plan for how you’re going to get involved.